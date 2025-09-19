Balefire LLC Invests $245,000 in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Balefire LLC acquired a new position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in ASML in the second quarter worth $202,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in ASML in the second quarter worth $1,956,000. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in ASML by 9.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in ASML in the second quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ASML in the second quarter worth $206,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ASML. New Street Research raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank cut ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $923.80.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $927.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $757.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $733.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $365.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.80. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12 month low of $578.51 and a 12 month high of $938.68.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by ($1.39). The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%.ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were given a dividend of $1.856 per share. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.21%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

