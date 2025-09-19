Balefire LLC Invests $257,000 in Warrior Met Coal $HCC

Balefire LLC bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 34,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP now owns 417,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,907,000 after acquiring an additional 22,795 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 894,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,706,000 after acquiring an additional 224,558 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 256,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,234,000 after acquiring an additional 25,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 19,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE:HCC opened at $63.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 83.05 and a beta of 0.74. Warrior Met Coal has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $75.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.62.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $297.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.63 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 2.26%. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HCC. BMO Capital Markets set a $55.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

