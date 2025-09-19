Balefire LLC Invests $260,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Balefire LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 459.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 28,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 90,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,306,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 31,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $292.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $87.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $223.65 and a one year high of $294.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.47.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

