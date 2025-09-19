Balefire LLC Invests $269,000 in Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

Balefire LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 118.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 136,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,117,000 after purchasing an additional 74,245 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,404,000 after buying an additional 29,320 shares during the period. MWA Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 4,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth about $832,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $131.11 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.24 and a 12-month high of $161.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 29.75%.The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 94.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of Paychex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Paychex from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Paychex from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $155.00 price objective on Paychex and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $149.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Paychex

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In related news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $14,157,849.42. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 446,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,878,940.89. This represents a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $1,755,550.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,755 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,669.60. This trade represents a 13.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.