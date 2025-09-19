Balefire LLC Invests $305,000 in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

Balefire LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,785,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth $555,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth $680,000. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $72.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.92 and its 200-day moving average is $65.26. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $50.67 and a 12-month high of $73.40.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

