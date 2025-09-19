Balefire LLC Makes New $234,000 Investment in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Balefire LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $668.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $561.00 to $577.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $695.00 to $703.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $636.36.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROP opened at $509.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $499.00 and a twelve month high of $595.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $533.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $555.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 20.62%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-20.050 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.120 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total transaction of $846,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 38,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,964,266.44. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,510 shares in the company, valued at $11,408,687.50. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.