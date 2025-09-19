Balefire LLC Makes New $275,000 Investment in Synchrony Financial $SYF

Balefire LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,420,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,563,358,000 after purchasing an additional 281,383 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,868,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,653,000 after buying an additional 358,708 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,858,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,145,000 after buying an additional 706,212 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,700,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,900,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,859 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Darrell Owens sold 600 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $40,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 21,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,227.40. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis Howse sold 11,380 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $739,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 108,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,024,030. The trade was a 9.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,494 shares of company stock worth $1,376,450 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 2.4%

SYF opened at $76.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $40.54 and a 1-year high of $77.41. The company has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.04.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.78. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on SYF shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.