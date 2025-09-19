Balefire LLC Makes New $276,000 Investment in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $VMBS

Balefire LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Breakwater Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 138.9% during the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 37.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5,697.4% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $46.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.40 and its 200-day moving average is $46.04. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $47.40.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

