Balefire LLC Makes New Investment in Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Balefire LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACGL. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 116.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACGL. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down previously from $124.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.27.

In other news, insider Maamoun Rajeh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total value of $941,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 433,589 shares in the company, valued at $40,822,404.35. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $88.19 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $82.49 and a one year high of $116.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.27. The company has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.51.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.28. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 19.49%.The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

