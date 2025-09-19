Balefire LLC Makes New Investment in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Balefire LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 412 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIX. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,146,000 after buying an additional 19,753 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 40,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,330,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at $635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 800 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.56, for a total value of $586,848.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,557,710.96. This trade represents a 6.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William George III sold 8,436 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $692.60, for a total value of $5,842,773.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 47,473 shares in the company, valued at $32,879,799.80. The trade was a 15.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,783 shares of company stock valued at $18,710,798. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $512.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $630.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. William Blair assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Northcoast Research cut Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $668.60.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

FIX opened at $800.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $678.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $510.58. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $276.44 and a 1-year high of $806.58.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $1.69. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 9.01%.Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 10.28%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

