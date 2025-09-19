Balefire LLC Purchases New Stake in Dover Corporation $DOV

Balefire LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Dover by 6.3% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 33,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Dover by 595.2% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 183,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,611,000 after purchasing an additional 157,050 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the second quarter worth $201,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of DOV stock opened at $172.77 on Friday. Dover Corporation has a 12 month low of $143.04 and a 12 month high of $222.31. The firm has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.02 and a 200-day moving average of $177.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 29.29%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. Dover has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.350-9.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $219.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price objective (up from $202.00) on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.92.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

