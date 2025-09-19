Balefire LLC Takes $221,000 Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Balefire LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 957 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,742,000 after acquiring an additional 159,191 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 7.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,498,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,702,000 after purchasing an additional 105,222 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 6.5% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 532,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,250,000 after purchasing an additional 32,255 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 37.7% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 500,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,608,000 after purchasing an additional 136,777 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 743.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 493,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,857,000 after purchasing an additional 434,925 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently weighed in on STRL. Wall Street Zen raised Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Zacks Research raised Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Sterling Infrastructure from $265.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.87, for a total transaction of $790,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 29,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,621,379.05. This trade represents a 10.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Sterling Infrastructure Trading Up 8.6%
Shares of STRL stock opened at $348.58 on Friday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.34 and a fifty-two week high of $351.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Sterling Infrastructure Profile
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sterling Infrastructure
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Why Seagate Is Wall Street’s New Favorite AI Infrastructure Play
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 3 AI Infrastructure Stocks With Upside After the Summer Rally
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Can Advantage2 Help Overcome D-Wave’s Share Price Plateau?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.