Balefire LLC Takes $221,000 Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Balefire LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 957 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,742,000 after acquiring an additional 159,191 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 7.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,498,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,702,000 after purchasing an additional 105,222 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 6.5% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 532,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,250,000 after purchasing an additional 32,255 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 37.7% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 500,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,608,000 after purchasing an additional 136,777 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 743.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 493,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,857,000 after purchasing an additional 434,925 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STRL. Wall Street Zen raised Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Zacks Research raised Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Sterling Infrastructure from $265.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.87, for a total transaction of $790,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 29,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,621,379.05. This trade represents a 10.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Up 8.6%

Shares of STRL stock opened at $348.58 on Friday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.34 and a fifty-two week high of $351.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.