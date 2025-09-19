Balefire LLC Takes $240,000 Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Balefire LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $181.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $165.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 5.81. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $221.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.97.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $197.00 to $192.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,624.05. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

