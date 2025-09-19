Balefire LLC Takes Position in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Balefire LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,059,570 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,991,923,000 after acquiring an additional 953,361 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 22.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,414,472 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,904,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545,655 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $1,379,619,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 59.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,623,282 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $943,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $817,759,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX opened at $83.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.54 and its 200 day moving average is $89.93. Starbucks Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $75.50 and a fifty-two week high of $117.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.14). Starbucks had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 105.17%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

