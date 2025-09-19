Balefire LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Balefire LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,908,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,058,000 after buying an additional 1,718,299 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,516,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,990 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,033,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,046,000 after purchasing an additional 987,197 shares during the last quarter. Nepc LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,299,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,544,000 after buying an additional 490,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,261,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,452,000 after buying an additional 233,367 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ VCIT opened at $84.30 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.66 and a 52-week high of $84.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.98.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
