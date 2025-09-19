Ball Corporation $BALL Stock Holdings Decreased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank cut its holdings in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Ball were worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BALL. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $542,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 36,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ball

In other Ball news, Chairman Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $175,270.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 10,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,355.80. The trade was a 25.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on BALL shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down from $67.00) on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.27.

Ball Stock Up 0.4%

BALL stock opened at $49.24 on Friday. Ball Corporation has a 52 week low of $43.51 and a 52 week high of $68.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Ball’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Ball has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.550-3.650 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Ball’s payout ratio is 41.45%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

