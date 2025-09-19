Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a report issued on Wednesday,RTT News reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $18.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.35. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.95 million, a PE ratio of -53.17 and a beta of 1.81.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 1.32%.The firm had revenue of $180.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Bandwidth has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Bandwidth will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Devesh Agarwal sold 1,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $26,332.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 67,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,998.67. This trade represents a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Devin M. Krupka sold 7,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $128,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 19,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,456. The trade was a 27.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,077 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,601 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 183.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bandwidth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 11,281.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 16,036.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

