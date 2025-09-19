Bank of America Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Bank of America from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CIEN. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $78.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.75.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $137.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.61 and a 200-day moving average of $80.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ciena has a 12-month low of $49.21 and a 12-month high of $139.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16.

In other news, SVP Brodie Gage sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 42,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,665,176. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $187,162.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 84,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,056.50. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,769 shares of company stock worth $3,769,163. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Ciena by 516.6% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 15,683 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in Ciena by 322.8% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 34,035 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 25,986 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ciena during the first quarter worth about $219,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Ciena by 40.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Ciena during the second quarter worth about $651,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

