Bank of America Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) Stock

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

SDHC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Smith Douglas Homes from $24.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Smith Douglas Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

Smith Douglas Homes stock opened at $18.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.45. The firm has a market cap of $950.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.06. Smith Douglas Homes has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $39.46.

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $223.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.01 million. Smith Douglas Homes had a return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 1.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Smith Douglas Homes will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smith Douglas Homes declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDHC. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Smith Douglas Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes by 8.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith Douglas Homes by 10.7% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Smith Douglas Homes by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter.

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

