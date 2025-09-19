Bank of America Has Lowered Expectations for Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Stock Price

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $347.00 to $343.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Progressive to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Progressive from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $309.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $280.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.44.

PGR stock opened at $241.93 on Thursday. Progressive has a 52-week low of $228.54 and a 52-week high of $292.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $141.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.75.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.66%.The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.25%.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 30,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.06, for a total value of $7,543,953.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 476,286 shares in the company, valued at $117,194,933.16. This represents a 6.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 8,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.18, for a total value of $2,017,201.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 39,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,767,027.20. The trade was a 17.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,062 shares of company stock valued at $32,217,635. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth approximately $2,156,939,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the first quarter worth approximately $1,473,180,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,346,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,362,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174,632 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 39,285.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,046,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $862,059,000 after buying an additional 3,038,303 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,972,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,928,141,000 after buying an additional 2,709,417 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

