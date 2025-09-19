Bank of America Issues Positive Forecast for Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Stock Price

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Bank of America from $112.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.90% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $152.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Chord Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.42.

Shares of CHRD opened at $104.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. Chord Energy has a 52 week low of $79.83 and a 52 week high of $140.15.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.07 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chord Energy will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Shannon Browning Kinney sold 3,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.43, for a total transaction of $318,293.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,549.50. This trade represents a 17.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 59.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 236,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,651,000 after purchasing an additional 88,490 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 364.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 28,084 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 791,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,198,000 after purchasing an additional 47,649 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,940,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 8.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

