Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Trading 1.4% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) shares rose 1.4% during trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $60.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Bank of America traded as high as $51.63 and last traded at $51.36. Approximately 38,101,061 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 41,575,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.66.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $53.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Phillip Securities cut Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.61.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of America

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $6,762,177.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 223,407 shares in the company, valued at $10,180,656.99. This represents a 39.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Trading Up 1.5%

The firm has a market cap of $386.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of ($22,273.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.75%.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

