Bank of America Raises Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $125.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $120.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.55% from the stock’s previous close.

WMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.03.

Get Walmart alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Trading Down 0.6%

Walmart stock opened at $103.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.58. The company has a market cap of $826.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.65. Walmart has a 52-week low of $77.49 and a 52-week high of $106.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Analysts predict that Walmart will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $216,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 626,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,547,399.40. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total value of $1,248,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 932,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,700,258.82. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,107 shares of company stock worth $13,183,727 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 25,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,830 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walmart

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.