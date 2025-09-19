Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Receives $168.00 Average PT from Analysts

Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $168.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BMO shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bank Of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bank Of Montreal from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Bank Of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Bank Of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank Of Montreal by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bank Of Montreal by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Bank Of Montreal by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bank Of Montreal by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $129.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.55. The company has a market capitalization of $92.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Bank Of Montreal has a 1 year low of $85.40 and a 1 year high of $131.26.

Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The bank reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 billion. Bank Of Montreal had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank Of Montreal will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 30th. This is an increase from Bank Of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Bank Of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 58.63%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

