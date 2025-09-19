Barclays Cuts Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target to $250.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $259.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

UHS has been the topic of several other reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $243.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $227.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Universal Health Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.08.

UHS opened at $188.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.28. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $152.33 and a 52 week high of $243.25.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $5.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 7.66%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.31 EPS. Universal Health Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.000-21.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 4.21%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth $29,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at $30,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 347.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

