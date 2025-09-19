Barclays Initiates Coverage on Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $53.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Scholar Rock in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Shares of SRRK opened at $32.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 0.36. Scholar Rock has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $46.98.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.32). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Scholar Rock will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Scholar Rock

In other news, Director Katie Peng sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $32,725.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,222.42. This trade represents a 2.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mo Qatanani sold 24,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $828,833.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 115,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,647.80. The trade was a 17.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,838 shares of company stock valued at $2,438,562 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scholar Rock

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in Scholar Rock by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

