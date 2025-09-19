Barclays Initiates Coverage on Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Research analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 40.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Xencor from $32.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America cut Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Xencor from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xencor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Xencor stock opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.24. The stock has a market cap of $715.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.82. Xencor has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $27.24.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.37. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 25.75% and a negative net margin of 121.52%.The business had revenue of $43.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.07) EPS. Xencor’s quarterly revenue was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Xencor will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

