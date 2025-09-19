Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Price

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Fox Advisors cut shares of Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.67.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $132.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.61 and a 200-day moving average of $111.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.01. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $147.66.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The technology company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 236.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.450 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 9.550-9.550 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 173,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $21,812,331.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 980,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,526,972.95. This represents a 15.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total value of $1,222,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 25,912,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,289,707.07. This trade represents a 27.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,128,392 shares of company stock worth $1,493,496,200 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 25.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 67.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 34,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 14,010 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 44.9% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 113.3% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 21,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 13,657 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

