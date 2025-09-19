Barclays Raises Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Price Target to $37.00

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CCL. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Carnival from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Carnival from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Carnival from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

Carnival Trading Up 0.8%

Carnival stock opened at $31.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.70. Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Carnival has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.970-1.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.300-1.300 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Carnival will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carnival

In related news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $371,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 64,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,078.50. This represents a 16.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carnival in the first quarter worth about $518,816,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival during the first quarter valued at approximately $432,718,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,663,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157,739 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 184.3% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 10,289,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 117.1% during the second quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 7,704,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,630 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Stories

