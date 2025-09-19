Ben Thompson Acquires 22 Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) insider Ben Thompson bought 22 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 684 per share, for a total transaction of £150.48.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Trading Down 2.4%

LON:MAB1 opened at GBX 660 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £385.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,408.76, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 764.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 790.06. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a twelve month low of GBX 528 and a twelve month high of GBX 924.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 target price on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a report on Monday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,150.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

MAB is one of the UK’s leading consumer intermediary brands and specialist networks for mortgage advisers.

Through its partner firms known as Appointed Representatives (ARs), MAB has approximately 2,000 advisers providing expert advice to customers on a range of mortgage, specialist lending, protection, and general insurance products.

