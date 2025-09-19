Benchmark Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Benchmark from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Communications from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Communications from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.30.

Zoom Communications stock opened at $86.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.32 and a 200-day moving average of $76.90. The firm has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.57. Zoom Communications has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $92.80.

In other Zoom Communications news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $1,871,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,875 shares in the company, valued at $439,802.50. The trade was a 80.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $190,995.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 157,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,133,824.95. This trade represents a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,400 shares of company stock worth $6,871,114 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Communications by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,951,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,713,000 after buying an additional 154,783 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Zoom Communications by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,189,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,637,000 after acquiring an additional 410,051 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zoom Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $539,998,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Communications by 0.6% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,421,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,732,000 after acquiring an additional 36,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zoom Communications by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,795,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,504,000 after purchasing an additional 23,910 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

