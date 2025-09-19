Benchmark Issues Positive Forecast for Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Stock Price

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Benchmark from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on STX. TD Cowen upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.05.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of STX stock opened at $216.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.66. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $219.53.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 169.60% and a net margin of 16.15%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Seagate Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.54%.

Seagate Technology announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the data storage provider to repurchase up to 21.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 3,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.30, for a total value of $721,395.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,172 shares in the company, valued at $806,447.60. This represents a 47.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Ci Lee sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total value of $171,149.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,413.52. The trade was a 81.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,935 shares of company stock worth $12,289,616 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STX. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 884.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.