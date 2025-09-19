Berenberg Bank Increases Kier Group (LON:KIE) Price Target to GBX 240

Kier Group (LON:KIE – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 225 to GBX 240 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Kier Group Stock Up 4.9%
LON:KIE opened at GBX 215.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £937.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,268.42, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.14. Kier Group has a 1-year low of GBX 107.20 and a 1-year high of GBX 250. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 199.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 170.08.
Kier Group (LON:KIE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX 21.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Kier Group had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 1.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kier Group will post 20.4913295 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Kier Group
Kier Group is a leading infrastructure services, construction and property group based in the UK.
Our purpose is to sustainably deliver infrastructure which is vital to the UK with a vision is to be the UK’s leading infrastructure services and construction company.
We operate through three segments; Infrastructure Services, Construction and Property.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kier Group
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Why Seagate Is Wall Street’s New Favorite AI Infrastructure Play
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 3 AI Infrastructure Stocks With Upside After the Summer Rally
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Can Advantage2 Help Overcome D-Wave’s Share Price Plateau?
Receive News & Ratings for Kier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.