Berenberg Bank Increases Kier Group (LON:KIE) Price Target to GBX 240

Kier Group (LON:KIE – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 225 to GBX 240 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kier Group Stock Up 4.9%

LON:KIE opened at GBX 215.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £937.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,268.42, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.14. Kier Group has a 1-year low of GBX 107.20 and a 1-year high of GBX 250. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 199.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 170.08.

Kier Group (LON:KIE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX 21.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Kier Group had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 1.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kier Group will post 20.4913295 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Kier Group

In other Kier Group news, insider Simon Kesterton sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 204, for a total value of £714,000. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kier Group is a leading infrastructure services, construction and property group based in the UK.

Our purpose is to sustainably deliver infrastructure which is vital to the UK with a vision is to be the UK’s leading infrastructure services and construction company.

We operate through three segments; Infrastructure Services, Construction and Property.

Featured Stories

