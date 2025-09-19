Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS)

Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 300 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 price objective on shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 273.67.

Shares of LON:AMS opened at GBX 211 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 205.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 203.26. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.01. Advanced Medical Solutions Group has a 12-month low of GBX 168.40 and a 12-month high of GBX 255. The firm has a market cap of £456.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,492.31, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported GBX 5.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Advanced Medical Solutions Group had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 8.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Medical Solutions Group will post 9.8159509 EPS for the current year.

AMS is a world-leading independent developer and manufacturer of innovative tissue-healing technology, focused on quality outcomes for patients and value for payers. AMS has a wide range of surgical products including tissue adhesives, sutures, haemostats, internal fixation devices and internal sealants, which it markets under its brands LiquiBand®, RESORBA®, LiquiBandFix8®, and Seal-G®.

