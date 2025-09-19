Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS)

Advanced Medical Solutions Group's stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They presently have a GBX 300 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank's price target suggests a potential upside of 42.18% from the stock's previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 price objective on shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 273.67.

Shares of LON:AMS opened at GBX 211 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 205.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 203.26. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.01. Advanced Medical Solutions Group has a 12-month low of GBX 168.40 and a 12-month high of GBX 255. The firm has a market cap of £456.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,492.31, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported GBX 5.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Advanced Medical Solutions Group had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 8.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Medical Solutions Group will post 9.8159509 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Company Profile

AMS is a world-leading independent developer and manufacturer of innovative tissue-healing technology, focused on quality outcomes for patients and value for payers. AMS has a wide range of surgical products including tissue adhesives, sutures, haemostats, internal fixation devices and internal sealants, which it markets under its brands LiquiBand®, RESORBA®, LiquiBandFix8®, and Seal-G®.

