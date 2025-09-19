Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 825 price target on the stock.
Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 815 target price on shares of Bloomsbury Publishing in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Bloomsbury Publishing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 820.
Bloomsbury Publishing Trading Up 1.3%
In related news, insider Leslie-Ann Reed acquired 16,938 shares of Bloomsbury Publishing stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 472 per share, for a total transaction of £79,947.36. Also, insider Penny Scott-Bayfield sold 33,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 476, for a total value of £157,960.60. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 48,915 shares of company stock valued at $23,401,003. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.
