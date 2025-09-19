Bill Bruno Sells 21,164 Shares of Celebrus Technologies (LON:CLBS) Stock

Celebrus Technologies plc (LON:CLBS – Get Free Report) insider Bill Bruno sold 21,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 160, for a total transaction of £33,862.40.
Celebrus Technologies Trading Down 5.3%
Shares of LON:CLBS opened at GBX 180 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 170.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 180.86. The stock has a market cap of £71.21 million, a P/E ratio of 1,475.71 and a beta of 1.34. Celebrus Technologies plc has a 12 month low of GBX 140 and a 12 month high of GBX 316.
Celebrus Technologies (LON:CLBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 8th. The company reported GBX 18.30 EPS for the quarter. Celebrus Technologies had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 14.32%.
Celebrus Technologies Company Profile
As a disruptive data technology platform, Celebrus is focused on improving the relationships between brands and consumers via better data. Celebrus redefines what digital identity verification means to power both next-level marketing and fraud prevention use cases. Deployed across 30+ countries throughout the financial services, healthcare, retail, travel, and telecommunications sectors, Celebrus automatically captures, contextualises, and activates consumer behavioral data in live-time across all digital channels.
