Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) Shares Up 1.6% – Should You Buy?

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) shot up 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.86. 30,131 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 374,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

Biofrontera Stock Up 1.6%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average of $0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.49.

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $9.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 million. Biofrontera had a negative net margin of 42.34% and a negative return on equity of 1,104.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biofrontera Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Biofrontera

Biofrontera Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Biofrontera stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Biofrontera Inc. ( NASDAQ:BFRI Free Report ) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 974,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242,370 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned about 9.61% of Biofrontera worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection.

