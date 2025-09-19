Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Receives $4.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.8833.

Several analysts have recently commented on BLND shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Blend Labs from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Blend Labs from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Blend Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th.

Shares of Blend Labs stock opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -28.13 and a beta of 1.25. Blend Labs has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $5.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.46.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $31.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.93 million. Blend Labs has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blend Labs will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 311,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $904,469.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,754,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,686,747.90. This trade represents a 5.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Kneafsey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 696,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,236.26. The trade was a 3.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 441,886 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,169 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Blend Labs during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blend Labs during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Blend Labs during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Blend Labs during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Blend Labs during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

