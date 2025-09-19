BMO Capital Markets Issues Positive Forecast for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $389.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $465.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $505.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. New Street Research set a $460.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and nineteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $471.23.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $502.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $442.46 and a 200-day moving average of $428.94. The company has a market capitalization of $126.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -422.37, a P/E/G ratio of 104.78 and a beta of 1.12. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $272.67 and a 1 year high of $517.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total transaction of $2,794,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 774,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,387,895.49. The trade was a 0.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total value of $19,040,015.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,132,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,801,606.89. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,734 shares of company stock worth $67,337,728 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 51.5% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

