Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH Shares Acquired by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at $410,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 38,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 10,346 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 55.3% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $101.26 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 12 month low of $98.95 and a 12 month high of $190.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.87.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 73.05%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.200-6.550 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group set a $119.00 price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

