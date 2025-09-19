Box, Inc. $BOX Shares Purchased by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,408 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in BOX by 115.4% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of BOX by 332.5% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of BOX by 692.8% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $45.00 price objective on shares of BOX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on BOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on BOX in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BOX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

NYSE BOX opened at $32.32 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $38.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.36.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. BOX had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 20.30%.The firm had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. BOX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.28 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.310-0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 5,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $174,489.38. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,284 shares in the company, valued at $520,573.04. The trade was a 25.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $1,674,330.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,480,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,612,431.56. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,752 shares of company stock worth $3,395,069. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

