Breakwater Capital Group Acquires New Holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD

Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,407,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,606,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,290,000 after purchasing an additional 104,864 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,994,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $599,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,396,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $743,037,000 after purchasing an additional 181,781 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toronto Dominion Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Desjardins upgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Toronto Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD opened at $78.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.07. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $51.25 and a 52 week high of $78.95. The company has a market capitalization of $133.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.45. Toronto Dominion Bank had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This is a boost from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. Toronto Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 36.10%.

Toronto Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.