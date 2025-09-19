Breakwater Capital Group Has $213,000 Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips $COP

Breakwater Capital Group decreased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,377 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 341.5% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Melius initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $117.00 target price (up previously from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.62.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.3%

COP stock opened at $93.50 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $116.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.66 and its 200-day moving average is $92.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.69.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.The company had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.88%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

