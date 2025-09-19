Breakwater Capital Group Purchases Shares of 609 Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 29,844.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 702,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,588,000 after purchasing an additional 700,447 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $73,908,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $63,632,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 213.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 357,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,263,000 after purchasing an additional 243,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,819,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,091,000 after purchasing an additional 191,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROK has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $371.00 to $363.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $381.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Bank of America raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.16.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $348.43 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.00 and a 12-month high of $360.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $346.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.58. The stock has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.41.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 12.03%.The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 365 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.44, for a total value of $127,180.60. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,691 shares in the company, valued at $589,212.04. The trade was a 17.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 24,400 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.13, for a total value of $8,543,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 83,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,366,453.49. This represents a 22.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,922 shares of company stock valued at $11,191,812. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

