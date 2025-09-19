Breakwater Capital Group Purchases Shares of 9,074 Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF $PXH

Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXH. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 629.2% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 510,700.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.8%

PXH opened at $25.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $26.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average of $22.90.

About Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

