British Land (LON:BLND) Insider Simon Carter Buys 44 Shares

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) insider Simon Carter acquired 44 shares of British Land stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 336 per share, for a total transaction of £147.84.

Simon Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 14th, Simon Carter purchased 44 shares of British Land stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 344 per share, with a total value of £151.36.

On Monday, July 21st, Simon Carter sold 96,808 shares of British Land stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 358, for a total value of £346,572.64.

On Monday, July 14th, Simon Carter bought 43 shares of British Land stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 351 per share, with a total value of £150.93.

On Friday, July 11th, Simon Carter purchased 30,115 shares of British Land stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 349 per share, with a total value of £105,101.35.

On Friday, June 27th, Simon Carter acquired 43,822 shares of British Land stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 376 per share, for a total transaction of £164,770.72.

British Land Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of British Land stock opened at GBX 342.77 on Friday. British Land Company PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 318.60 and a twelve month high of GBX 467.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 979.34, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 344.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 365.55.

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

