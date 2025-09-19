Brokerages Set Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) Price Target at $346.92

Shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $335.1250.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho set a $348.00 target price on Accenture and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Accenture to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

ACN opened at $239.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Accenture has a 12 month low of $235.83 and a 12 month high of $398.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.52. The stock has a market cap of $150.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total transaction of $635,794.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,387.05. This represents a 21.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $57,315.02. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,002.66. This represents a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,954 shares of company stock worth $834,280 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Accenture by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Accenture by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Viawealth LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 2.6% during the first quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 2.1% during the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Advisers LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 0.4% during the first quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

