Brokerages Set Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Price Target at $20.80

Shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.80.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on BTDR. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Friday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Friday, August 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Friday, August 15th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bitdeer Technologies Group
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group
Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Down 0.1%
BTDR opened at $16.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.03. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.23.
About Bitdeer Technologies Group
Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bitdeer Technologies Group
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Why Seagate Is Wall Street’s New Favorite AI Infrastructure Play
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 3 AI Infrastructure Stocks With Upside After the Summer Rally
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Can Advantage2 Help Overcome D-Wave’s Share Price Plateau?
Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.