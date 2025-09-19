Brokerages Set Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Price Target at $20.80

Shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BTDR. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Friday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Friday, August 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Friday, August 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,337,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,093 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 197.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,552 shares during the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 178.2% during the 1st quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,332,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,763,000 after acquiring an additional 853,300 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,139,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,696,000 after acquiring an additional 260,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth about $16,834,000. Institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

BTDR opened at $16.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.03. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.23.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

