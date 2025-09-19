Brokerages Set Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LEGN) Price Target at $74.22

Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.2222.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LEGN. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group set a $54.00 price objective on Legend Biotech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Legend Biotech from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Johnson Rice reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Thursday, July 17th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 1,114.8% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEGN stock opened at $35.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.95 and a beta of 0.28. Legend Biotech has a 1 year low of $27.34 and a 1 year high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.71.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $255.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.49 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 40.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.00%. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts predict that Legend Biotech will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

