Brokerages Set Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Target Price at $74.44

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.4444.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MIRM. JMP Securities set a $81.00 price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $89.00 price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 7th.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 389.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,201,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,637,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,224,000 after buying an additional 110,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC now owns 641,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,643,000 after buying an additional 38,130 shares in the last quarter.
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of MIRM stock opened at $75.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -62.25 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $36.88 and a 52-week high of $78.10.
Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $127.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.91 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.76% and a negative net margin of 13.65%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.
About Mirum Pharmaceuticals
Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.
